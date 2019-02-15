Wilton Library Lines

Sounds like fun

The Science of Sound is a workshop for kids ages 6 and up on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This is a hands-on STEAM-oriented program in which kids will explore the basic principles of sound. This knowledge will then be applied to understanding how string instruments work by handling and exploring a real violin, viola, and cello — all in a fun, interactive environment. The musical career of instructor Seray Goktekin spans 20 years with formal education in classical violin performance, music theory, and aural studies from the Manhattan School of Music. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. Caregivers must remain in the building. Registration is required. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family.

Quick tips on QuickBooks

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar, Learn About QuickBooks Online, on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m,. that will show small business owners if QuickBooks Online is right for their businesses. Participants will learn the basics and how to choose the right version for their needs. Presenter Caren Schwartz is the founder and principal of Time & Cents Consultants LLC, as well as an associate of 35*45 Consulting. This workshop is free but, as a follow-up, Wilton Library will be offering one or more hands-on training workshops in its computer lab at a subsidized cost. Details about these training sessions, including the registration fee and signup link, will be available soon on Wilton Library’s website. Registration is required. There is no charge for this session. Visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30. The media sponsor for this seminar is The Wilton Bulletin.

Tea with princesses

Children ages 4 and up are invited to join the Princess Tea Party on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the library and a fun time for the kids who will meet and greet popular princesses, enjoy delicious refreshments and make and take home sparkly crafts. Kids are encouraged to come in costumes and have their pictures taken with their favorite royal character. The fundraiser fee is $25 per child, payable in advance when the child is registered at the Children’s Library reference desk.

History’s dark time remembered

This year’s Wilton Reads communitywide reading program examines the Holocaust through the book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, in a collaboration with Wilton Public Schools. Thanks to Fairfield County Bank, free books for adults will be given away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 10 to noon and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. while supplies last in each session. Myriad programs are planned to bring insight into this trying time in history — book discussions, a documentary film screening, a history lesson, talks with a survivor, videos and educational resources that underscore the time, all culminating with the author’s visit on Thursday, April 11, coordinated with the school district and at the library. Information about all of the programming may be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on the Wilton Reads 2019 icon on the homepage.

Photographers wanted

The Wilton Arts Council is seeking photography entries for its Focus ’19 Photo Exhibition taking place at the library March 2-29. Prizes will be awarded in three divisions — Adult, High School Student and Youth (through eighth grade) — and for Best in Show. Entry drop-off is at the library on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 to 4, and Sunday, Feb. 24, from 1:30 to 4. The reception and awards presentation is March 8, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, regulations, and sponsors, or to download the entry form, visit wiltonarts.org or call 203-834-9986.

The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18 for Presidents Day. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.