Informational meeting on tolls in Norwalk

State Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-Wilton, Norwalk, Westport) and Terrie Wood (R- Darien, Norwalk) will hold an informational forum on tolls to which the community is invited. It will take place Tuesday, Feb. 26, frtom 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Norwalk Inn & Conference Center, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk.

They will be joined by Transportation House Ranking Member Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield, Trumbull) along with Transportation Senate Ranking Member Henry Martin (R- Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth and Thomaston). Other area lawmakers will be invited to attend the forum.

Lavielle, who is House ranking member of the Appropriations Committee and a member of the Transportation Committee, has been informed by the committee’s leadership that public hearings on toll-related bills will soon be held at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, according to a press release from the House Republicans.

The Feb. 26 event will allow for residents to share their concerns, get their questions answered about tolls, and discuss potential alternatives to tolls.

For more information, contact Lavielle’s office at 1-800-842-1423.