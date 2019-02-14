Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Weaving Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Feb. 16, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about weaving in colonial times and make a woven potholder. Snack is lattice-patterned sugar cookies. Members: $10/child, $25/family. Non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-4:30, wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud. Limit: 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Winter Poetry, Thursday, Feb. 21, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton presents The Impact of History on Moral Being with the poetry of Czeslaw Milosz. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Thursday, Feb. 21, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Marty Podskoch will sign and discuss his new book, The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut. Light lunch included. Free to historical society members, $10 for non-members. Register: 203-762-7257 or info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present a program of QuickBooks Online. Free, check-in is at 5:30. Register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or call 203-831-0065.

John Rhodes Jazz Symposium, Friday, Feb. 22, Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road. High school bands from across Fairfield County will perform during two sessions: 3:30 to 6 and 6 to 9, followed by a performance by The Berkshire Jazz Orchestra. Free.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Feb. 23, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Feb. 23, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make a colonial maple tart while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Princess Tea Party, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Children 4 and up may meet a popular princess at this FUNdraiser. Costumes encouraged, photo opportunity. Advance registration and payment of $25 per child at the Children’s Library Reference Desk.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, Feb. 24, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Scholarly Series collaboration between the library and Wilton Historical Society focuses on Sex, Scandal and Upheaval: 1919 — What’s Changed? This installment is Conflict on the Homefront: Connecticut and the Nation with historian and author Cecelia Bucki. Reception follows. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Feb. 25, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Carol Kaelin leads a discussion of Jefferson: Architect of American Liberty by John B. Boles. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Tax Breaks & Smart Strategies for Seniors, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. CPA Jim Kapustka discusses the new tax law and how it affects seniors. Reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Reads — Book Giveaway, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 10-11 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Paperback copies of The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris will be given away while supplies last as part of community-wide reading program exploring the Holocaust.

Author Talk, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Elsey Come Home by Susan Conley explores a woman’s identity crisis. Q&A follows talk. Books available for purchase and signing. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present an open forum where attendees discuss their business models and how to promote them with Facebook ads. Free, check-in is at 5:30. Register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or call 203-831-0065.