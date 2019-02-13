Kids invited to make maple tarts

They may not seem like typical crops to us, but during colonial times in New England, winter yielded two crops — ice and maple syrup.

Ice was harvested from ponds to stock the ice house as an antidote for summer heat. In February, sap begins to flow in maple trees, ready to be collected and boiled down to the sweet syrup that is as popular today as it was long ago

Children will learn about the latter at a Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Museum educator Laurie Walker will discuss how maple syrup is made, and will show the children how to use maple syrup to make a colonial maple tart.

While they prepare their tarts, children will learn how a Colonial kitchen would have worked. All participants will sample their own cooking and take home recipe cards as well as any leftovers.

This program is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost for members is $10, $15 for non-members. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.