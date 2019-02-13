Former Wiltonian to lead John Wayne Cancer Institute

Oncologist Steven O’Day, M.D., formerly of Wilton, has been named executive director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute and Cancer Clinic and director of Providence Los Angeles Regional Research in California.

O’Day is a 1979 graduate of Wilton High School where he was the class valedictorian, a varsity basketball captain, and winner of the John Corr Award.

“Dr. O’Day is world-renowned in the field of medical oncology, expanding the field of immuno-oncology across tumor types, and with his leadership capabilities he is the ideal person to lead the cancer and research efforts on our campus and in our region,” said Marcel Loh, chief executive of Providence Saint John’s Health Center. “He is a true leader, but first he is a brilliant physician whose groundbreaking research has saved lives.”

O’Day has been a principal investigator for more than 200 clinical trials, including leadership roles in International Phase III trials. He is a professor of medical oncology and director of clinical research and immuno-oncology at the cancer institute. He also is is co-director of the Melanoma and Cutaneous Oncology Research Center and has led colleagues in research efforts throughout the seven-state Providence St. Joseph Health system.

“Providence Saint John’s and I share a bold vision for the future,” O’Day said in a press release. “We are creating a state-of-the-art cancer center that combines interdisciplinary clinical excellence around diseases and clinical and translational research around immunotherapy and genomics. We also continue to advance the John Wayne Cancer Institute’s long-standing program of excellence in fellowship training and education. We are poised to lead in this revolutionary period of cancer clinical care and research.”

O’Day has been with the institute since 1994, as the first medical oncologist to join the John Wayne Cancer Institute’s melanoma clinical and research team. Upon graduating from Williams College in 1983, as a winner of the John Corr Award, O’Day attended Oxford University in England as a visiting scholar where he studied medical ethics. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, he completed his residency there in internal medicine, followed by a medical oncology fellowship at Harvard’s Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.