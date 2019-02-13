On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

The Road to Mecca, Feb. 14-24, Westport Community Theatre, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $15-$25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Andy Fiori featuring Jess Fleischer, Feb. 15, 9 p.m., Fairfield Comedy Club, 417 Post Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldcomedyclub.com.

Story Explorers, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m., Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd., Westport. Interactive book readings led by staff from Westport Country Playhouse and Broadway Method Academy. For children. Free. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Casey Carle’s BubbleMania, Feb. 16-17, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

DC Benny, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org

Nore Davis, Feb. 16, 7 and 9 p.m., Fairfield Comedy Club, 417 Post Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldcomedyclub.com.

Demetri Martin, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

These Shining Lives, through Feb. 17, Eastbound Theatre, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. The play chronicles the strength and determination of four young who work for the Radium Dial Company outside Chicago during the 1920s and 30s. Tickets $16-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

1984, through Feb. 17, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $32. Info: dtcab.com.

Old Ringers, through Feb. 23, Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Shakespeare in Love, through Feb. 23, Kweskin Theatre, The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Anything Goes, through Feb. 23, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Tickets $30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

ADVANCE

Jim Breuer, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.50-$176.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Laughter Save Lives, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring John Larocchia, retired FDNY who lost half his battalion on 9/11 and president of Laughter Saves Lives. Tickets $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Race, Feb. 22 through March 16, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Princess and the Frog Feb. 23-March 31, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Andrew Kennedy, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St. Bilingual comedian. Tickets $30. Info: 203-794-9944, thepalacedanbury.com.

The Story Pirates Greatest Hits Show, Feb. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: Everybody Loves Pirates, Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Theo Fleury, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Former NHL All-Star, Stanley Cup winner and Olympic Gold Medalist will share his story. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards Sam Buck and Vanishing White Matter Disease. Tickets $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Footloose The Musical, Fridays, at 8 p.m., Saturdays, at 7 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m., March 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10, St. Catherine of Siena Lucey Parish Hall, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside. Tickets $21-$25. Info: stcath.org, 203-637-3661, ext. 327.

A Comedy Night Fundraiser, March 1, 8:30 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring Darren Rivera, Regina DeCicco, Billy Winn. Tickets $30. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Gilbert Gottfried March 2, 7 and 9:15 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Barbara Eden & Hal Linden. Tickets $67.50-$117.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Gary Vider, March 2, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dan Lamorte, March 2, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Dan is a New York City based stand up comedian, comedy writer and podcaster. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

A Journey…, March 3, 3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Kimberly Wilson performs a one-woman musical highlighting the stories of black women. Free, but donations accepted. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris, March 3, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of China, March 3, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson, March 3, 7 and 9 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $49. Info: palacestamford.org.

Dave Reilly, March 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy, March 9, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Countess and Friends, March 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Led by original cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps. Tickets $60-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, March 10, 3:30 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Keynote speaker James Forman, Jr. Free. Info: 203-227-4177, atrsvp@westportplayhouse.org, westportplayhouse.org, westportlibrary.org.

Play With Your Food, March 12, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Play readings and lunch. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Sister Act, March 15 through April 7, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Extreme Magic with Illusionist Eric Wilzig, March 16, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Barnum Museum fund-raiser. Tickets $25-$65. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Chicago City Limits, March 21, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Dick Cavett, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will interview Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Tickets $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Magician Mike Super, March 24, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Shen Yun 2019, March 29, 7:30 p.m.; March 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; March 31, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classical Chinese dance. Tickets $64-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Liege Lord, March 30, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Angelina Ballerina the Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Snow White, April 13-May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.