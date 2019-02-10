Wilton gymnasts third at FCIAC meet

It’s hard to dethrone the champ.

Led by senior Kelsey Fedorko, the Greenwich High gymnastics team won its fourth consecutive Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference title Saturday at Westhill High School in Stamford.

Greenwich finished with 135.1 points to hold off runner-up Fairfield Ludlowe (133.9) and third-place Wilton (132.1). Fairfield Warde (131.45) finished fourth and Trumbull (128.55) was fifth in the 13-team field.

On her way to winning the all-around title with 36.45 points, Fedorko won the balance beam (9.25), tied for first on vault (9.2) and bars (8.7), and was second in the floor exercise (9.30).

Wilton, which was looking to win its first conference championship since 2013, got a great effort from senior Jessica Olin. Olin won the floor exercise with a score of 9.4 and tied for second on vault (9.15). She finished fifth in the all-around with a 35.0.

Wilton also got top-six finishes from Lilly Byrnes (third, 9.25) in the floor exercise and Carter Siegel (sixth, 8.65) on the balance beam.

The Warriors were coming off their best performance of the year in a Senior Night sweep last Tuesday at home. Wilton scored 139.5 points to defeat previously unbeaten Fairfield Ludlowe (138.35) while also topping Fairfield Warde (132.8).

Olin won the all-around with a career-best score of 37.35. She had scores of 9.6 on floor, 9.45 on vault, 9.3 on beam, and 9.0 on bars.

Byrnes added to Wilton’s team score on floor (9.15), beam (8.6) and vault (8.4).

Kate Ginsburg had her scores count on floor (8.5) and beam (8.4), and Sam Huffman contributed on beam (8.5) and bars (8.7).

Also scoring points were Brooke Taffler (8.5) and Megan McNamara (8.1) on bars; Siegel (8.4) and Katie Walsh (8.3) on vault; and Sarah Collias (8.6) on floor.