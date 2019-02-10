ArtAcademy partners with Silvermine, STAR

Silvermine Arts Center, in partnership with STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way, will now offer an arts education program called ArtAcademy. ArtAcademy taps into the transformative power of art for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) by engaging them in a variety of art classes in an inclusive setting on Silvermine’s campus. The Horizon Foundation and the Sidney Weiner Memorial Scholarship Fund have provided inaugural funding for the program.

This new initiative expands Silvermine’s previous collaboration with STAR held at the Norwalk Public Library where students sampled classes in watercolors, pastels, and collages. On-site classes at Silvermine will enhance the instruction and experience by offering proper studios with special facilities and equipment in a creative environment where STAR participants will interact with teachers and fellow students. The program fosters not only artistic and social development — but also joy through art. Classes will run weekly throughout winter/spring and fall semesters, with courses in drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, mixed media and sculpture.

“ArtAcademy will offer the resources and pathways for adults with I/DD to explore, develop, and share their talents—and perhaps even discover skills that might lead to career development,” said Robin Jaffee Frank, director of Strategy and Development at Silvermine. “The STAR participants will develop art skills and social interactions, leading to improved creativity and independence. Their accomplishments are an inspiration that we hope to display at a future reception! We thank our enthusiastic partners at STAR, especially Martha Speigel, Kari Ryan and Peter Saverine.”

Peter Saverine, director of philanthropy at STAR, Inc. said, “ArtAcademy’s specially designed curriculum encourages personal accomplishment and engagement with others as a team. By attending these classes on the Silvermine campus, STAR participants experience full inclusion in the student and artist community.”

STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way, provides a full array of services for more 600 individuals with disabilities, from birth to seniors, living in Fairfield County.

Information: 203-966-9700 ext. 20, or silvermineart.org.