Drum Hill members visit Trumbull House

Members of the Drum Hull chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, who are participating in the DAR New Horizons Course, recently visited the Gov. Jonathan Trumbull House and Wadsworth Stable in Lebanon, Conn.

Trumbull was the colonial governor of Connecticut before and during the American Revolution and was the only one of the colonial governors to support the patriot cause during the war. His home is now owned by the Connecticut Daughters of the American Revolution and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Information about the house can be found at govtrumbullhousedar.org. Also on the Lebanon Green is the War Office, now owned by the Connecticut Sons of the American Revolution, where more than 1,000 meetings were held from 1775 to 1781.

The Drum Hill Chapter has more than 100 members, principally from Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding and Weston. Membership is open to any woman over age 18 who is directly descended from a patriot who aided the American cause during the Revolution. Interested women should email regent@drumhilldar.org