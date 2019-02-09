Travel book covers every town in state

Author and historian Marty Podskoch will sign and discuss his new book, The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut, Thursday, Feb. 21, from 12:30 to 1:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The afternoon includes a light lunch.

The new book encourages travelers to visit all of Connecticut’s towns and villages, from Kent in the northwest hills to the shoreline of Westbrook, New Britain’s industrial roots and Wilton’s colonial past. For each of the state’s 169 towns, cities and villages, Podskoch has compiled little known facts and fascinating information in the hopes of encouraging people to visit every one of them.

The book has a space for travelers to journal about their experiences and a place to get the book stamped or signed by a resident or business in each town. The reward for visiting all of Connecticut’s towns, cities and villages will be a “Leatherman” patch, which commemorates the legendary wanderer, who during the late 1800s wore leather clothes and traveled a 365-mile circuit in approximately 34 days between the Hudson and Connecticut Rivers while camping out in caves. It is well documented that he visited Wilton regularly and could be spotted at the Rock Lake Reservoir.

Podskoch will help organize a dinner next year to honor those determined souls who have made it to every municipality. During that event they will get their Leatherman keepsakes. “Anyone can attend,” Podskoch said. “Members will share their stories and adventures.

“It doesn’t matter what age people are or what means of transportation people use to get there,” the 74-year-old Podskosh said. “The whole idea is to get people to see the many beautiful places in our state.”

The Connecticut guide book, Podskoch’s ninth book, entailed nearly two years of collaborative effort as he recruited Connecticut writers, historians and officials. Each contributed a passage about their town’s histories, haunts; favorite food fixes and historic landmarks. The Wilton chapter of the book was provided by Allison Gray Sanders, co-director of the Wilton Historical Society.

Admission to the talk is free to historical society members, $10 for non-members. After Podskoch’s talk, the book will be available for sale and signing.

Registration is requested by calling 203-762-7257 or emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org.