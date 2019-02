The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 1, through Feb. 7:

40 Pelham Lane: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Jodi Andersen, $481,000.

235 Cheese Spring Road: Anthony and Elise Tomas to Anne T. Kistinger, Trustee, $1,760,000.

8 Roxbury Lane: William and Barbara Follett to Shane and Carrie O’Reilly, $620,000.