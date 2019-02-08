Children weave potholders

Before the Industrial Revolution, textiles for everything from clothing to sheets, towels and sails was woven by humans sitting at looms large and small. Weavers had to know how to prepare, run and maintain their looms.

A workshop for children ages 6 to 12 on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 11 to 12:30, will take place in the “loom room” at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. There they will learn about weaving flax and wool, making their own woven potholder. They will also enjoy a snack of lattice-patterned sugar cookies.

The cost for members is $10 per child, $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.