Wilton legislative breakfast on Saturday at The Greens

The Wilton League of Women Voters will hold its 2019 Legislative Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9:30 to 11 at The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road. The event will be held in the main dining room on the first floor and the community is invited.

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) and state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) will be in attendance. The League will share its priorities for the legislative session and inquire where legislators stand on pressing issues. The League would also like to hear from Wilton constituents about what is important to them. The community is encouraged to come with prepared questions for the legislators.

There event is free and coffee, tea, and pastries will be served. The Greens assisted living building can be found directly behind the Wilton Meadows building. Attendees are asked to avoid parking directly adjacent to the building as these spots are reserved for residents and their families.

Questions may be directed to Karen Silverberg at krsilverb@gmail.com; put “legislative breakfast” in the subject line. Information about the League’s activities and membership may be found at wiltonlwv.org.