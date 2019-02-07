Valentines remember veterans

— Bryan Haeffele photos

Some 150 veterans will receive Valentine’s Day cards created by children, church and community members following a drop-in Valentines for Vets program Sunday at Wilton Congregational Church. Some 40 people dropped in, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

They chose items from a “valentine bar” with precut craft supplies, such as hearts, stickers, pom-poms and doilies, to make their creations. Organizer Pam Brown also offered an inspiration board to help the kids flesh out their ideas. The only requirement was signing cards with first name only.

“The kids were really creative,” Brown told The Bulletin, reading some of the sentiments out loud:

Thanks for fighting for freedom,” from Amelia who drew a tank with hearts and stars.

Joey wrote, “Thank you for protecting the family.”

“I will always appreciate you, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“You’re a hero. Dear Soldier, thank you for all the service you did for our country.”

“I am forever grateful for the service you gave. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

A first-grader wrote, “Hi. My name is Vivian. Happy Valentine’s Day. I will always remember you.” Vivian decorated her card with a hand-drawn dog surrounded by hearts.

“My heart says thank you to your heart. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

About 120 of the valentines will be taken to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport and Female Soldiers, Forgotten Heroes, a home for women veterans, also in Bridgeport. American Legion Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore, who was also at the event, will take the remaining valentines to World War II veterans in New Haven.

This is the second year Brown has offered the event and she said she will definitely offer it again next year.