Wilton Senior Center News

Annual police luncheon

Wilton police will host their annual complimentary luncheon for Wilton’s senior citizens on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Ogden House, 100 River Road. Police officers will serve lunch and Chief John Lynch will deliver his third “state of the town” presentation. The luncheon is open to all Wilton seniors. For any questions and reservations, please call Stephanie at 203-834-6240. Reservations are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Coming events

Friday, Feb. 15 — 8:30, AAA Drivers Improvement Class (previous signup required) 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (no drop-in for intermediate bridge).

Monday, Feb. 18 — Senior Center closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, Duplicate Bridge; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; Noon, Ogden House Luncheon with guest speaker Chief Lynch; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Comstock Players rehearsals.

Thursday, Feb. 21 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, St. Matthews Lunch with guest speaker Nancy Lombard of Southwestern CT Agency on Aging presenting updates on Medicare; 1, Matter of Balance (previous signup required).