Wilton rebounds with 81-49 rout of Greenwich

Coming off its worst offensive performance of the season in a loss to Ridgefield, the Wilton High boys basketball team bounced back with a convincing 81-49 win over Greenwich on Tuesday night at the Zeoli Fieldhouse.

The Warriors, who improved to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the FCIAC, nearly doubled their production from last Friday’s 62-44 setback to Ridgefield.

Wilton used a 14-2 run midway through the first quarter as the springboard for a 32-17 lead at the end of the period. With Oliver Milledge, Greenwich’s 6’6″ center, forced to the bench after picking up his third foul, the Warriors didn’t show any letup in the second quarter, holding Greenwich to eight points and extending their advantage to 52-25 at halftime.

“We have to come out and be more competitive and play a physical style of basketball, both of which were missing against Ridgefield,” said Kyle Hyzy, who scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the opening half. “You have to come out and be ready to play every night in this conference and not look past any opponent.

“We like to play an uptempo game and run on our opponent,” Hyzy added.“I’m always running with my head up looking to find an open teammate, but if it’s not there I feel confident in attacking the basket.”

Wilton’s offense stalled in the third quarter, but the Cardinals were unable to make a run. The low-scoring period ended with the Warriors ahead, 62-37.

“For whatever reason we stopped attacking the basket in the third quarter, but they didn’t take advantage of it and we woke up in the fourth quarter to finish out the game,” Wilton coach Joel Geriak said. “I make no excuses for the way we played at Ridgefield, as they clearly outplayed as, but hopefully it serves as a wakeup call.

“We still have to play some top teams in our final five games and I’m hoping we can make a statement and build the team’s confidence,” added Geriak, who was able to rest his starters in the final period.

Notes: In addition to Hyzy, Nick Kronenberg (13 points), Zayvion Eusebe (11), and Ryan Biberon (10) also reached double figures.

Ryan Schriber added seven points, while Andrew Smith and John Walsh each had six points. Smith, a starting guard, left with a hand injury late in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Chris Genaro led Greenwich (8-7) with 10 points. Chris Mark and Milledge added eight points apiece and Dan Arnold had six points.