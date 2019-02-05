Going straw-free

In support of the Skip the Straw environmental initiative, servers at Orem’s Diner are handing out straws to customers only upon request. (They are still providing them automatically to children).

Wilton Go Green has publicized the fact that discarded plastic straws pollute waterways and oceans. Demetri Papanikolaou, co-owner of Orem’s Diner, said customers have generally had a positive attitude about the new straw-free policy.

He said a server asked if a customer wanted a straw and was told, “Keep it, let’s save a turtle today.”

