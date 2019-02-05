Seat opens on Planning & Zoning Commission

The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission is looking for residents to fill the seat being vacated by Sally Poundstone. Interested applicants should submit a resume and a statement of background and interest by email to Wilton Town Planner Bob Nerney (bob.nerney@wiltonct.org, 203-563-0185.

Information may also be sent by mail to Wilton Planning and Zoning Department, Town Hall Annex, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897).

Applications will be accepted until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The commission anticipates conducting interviews with applicants in person or by phone at a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27. The location and meeting schedule is yet to be determined.

The commission thanks all applicants for their interest and willingness to serve their town.