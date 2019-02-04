Wilton girls seventh, boys 12th at FCIACs

The Wilton High girls team finished seventh and the Wilton boys squad placed 12th at the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships last Thursday in New Haven.

The Wilton girls scored 24 points, while the Wilton boys had 16 points.

Anna Rava and Shelby Dejana combined to account for 19 of the Wilton girls team’s points. Rava cleared 9’0″ to tie Trumbull’s Aleksandra Misiewicz for second place in the pole vault, and Dejana added third-place finishes in the 55-meter dash (7.48) and the 55-meter hurdles (8.63).

Claudia Nanez also contributed points (top-six in each event) by finishing fifth in the 300 (43.77) and sixth in the 55-meter dash (7.56).

Wilton’s remaining two points came from the 4×200-meter relay team of Nanez, Maureen Campbell, Cassidy Costello, and Dejana, which was fifth in a time of 1:52.04.

Costello, Campbell, Bianca Reuter, and Anna Sherman nearly added another point for the Warriors with a seventh-place finish in the 4×400 relay.

Sophomores Wooder Thoby and Jack Myers combined to score all but two of the Wilton boys team’s 16 points. Thoby finished second in the long jump (21’0″) and Myers was third in the 300-meter dash (36.68).

Charlie Golbourn finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.40), and Myers, Thoby, Tyler Daher, and Liam Mannix were sixth in the 4×200 relay (1:36.94).

Notes: The Wilton girls team got top-10 finishes from Peyton Gildersleeve, Emily Mrakovic, Alexandra Giller, and Paula Perez Pelaez (eighth) in the 4×800 relay and Sherman, Costello, Reuter, and Mrakovic (ninth) in the sprint medley relay.

Adding top-10 individual finishes for the Wilton boys were Flynn Crowther (ninth) in the 1,000; Tyler Kennedy (seventh) and Christian Anastos (eighth) in the 55-meter hurdles; and Ryan Healey (10th) in the high jump.

Golbourn, Mannix, Healey, and Jack Nanez were 10th in the 4×400 relay, and Michael Colbert, Cole Ianuzzi, Golbourn, and Crowther finished 10th in the sprint medley relay.

Danbury won both the boys and girls team championships.