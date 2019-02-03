Focus ’19 is open for entries

The Wilton Arts Council is seeking photographers of all ages, including youths and high school students, to enter its 21st annual photography exhibit, Focus ’19, to be held March 2-29, at Wilton Library.

Photographers may enter up to two of their photos, which may be film or digital images in color or black and white, and may be enhanced by darkroom or digital techniques. Last year, 142 photographers, representing 30 cities and towns in Connecticut and New York, exhibited their photos.

Entries will be judged by a panel of notable area photographers in three divisions: Adult (professional and amateur combined), High School Student (grades 9-12) and Youth photographers (pre-elementary through eighth grade). Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for: Best of Show (which is open to all); first through fifth places in the adult division; and first, second and third place in each of the high school and youth divisions. Ribbons will also be presented for honorable mention in each of the divisions.

Photographers may drop off their work at the library on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 to 4, and on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 1:30 to 4. The entry fee per photo is $5 for youths, $10 for high school students and Wilton Arts Council members, and $20 for non-members. Photographers may join the council when they drop off their photos

A reception and awards ceremony will be held on Friday, March 8, from 6 to 7:30 at the library and is open to the public.

Judges are: Joan Fitzsimmons, professor of photography at Norwalk Community College; Julie Frank, Focus ’18 Best of Show recipient; and professional photographer Daryl Hawk.

Entry forms with complete details may be downloaded from wiltonarts.org. Entry forms are also available at the library and at select other locations.

Information: [email protected] or call Beth Schneider at 203-834-9986.