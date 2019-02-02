Pitch Perfect fundraiser will benefit Wilton Visiting Nurse & Hospice

Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is planning Pitch Perfect, a benefit to be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Woodway Country Club in Darien. The special event will raise funds to benefit the nonprofit home healthcare agency’s patients in need. It will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, auction and musical performances.

Entertainment will feature an a cappella concert by Ivy League rivals, the all-male Harvard Krokodiloes and the all-female Yale Whim ’n’ Rhythm.

The auction offerings include tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, tickets to a Yankees/Red Sox game, Broadway show tickets, and island vacation trips.

Event sponsors to date include the Bauer Family Foundation, Ken Edgar and Denise Harvey, Rone and Carol Baldwin, Bankwell, Liz Fox, Dave and Sara Hunt, Janet and Peter Lebovitz, Pustola Associates Engineers/Constructors, LLC, Stamford Health Foundation and Sterling Equities.

Members of the volunteer benefit committee include Wilton residents Carol Bauer, Janice Hess, Judy Higby and Jeanne Robertson, and area residents Ken Edgar, Janet Lebovitz, Carlyn Tiefenthaler, Dawn Jeffrey, Phyllis Osterman, Hal Shupack and Kathy Winter.

For tickets or more information, call Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 304, or purchase tickets online at visitingnurse.net.