Running on Empty celebrates Jackson Browne

Wilton musician Andy Gundell’s Running on Empty Band will present an evening of music from Jackson Browne on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Water’s Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, in Westbrook. A cocktail hour begins at 6, with dinner at 7.

Running on Empty celebrates music from the 1970’s in Laurel Canyon, Calif., including Browne classics Take It Easy, Doctor My Eyes, and That Girl Could Sing. The program is rounded out with hit songs with trademark harmonies by The Eagles, CSN, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, and The Mamas and The Papas.

“Jackson’s music, and the music of the Laurel Canyon collective, is heartfelt, real, emotionally captivating and true,” said Gundell, a 13-time Emmy Award winning composer, vocalist, guitarist, and harmonica player in the band.

“It’s influenced all of us in the band deeply through the years, and just as we’re reconnecting with our musical roots through Running on Empty, we look forward to our audiences feeling and doing the same,” he said.

Along with Gundell, band members include Sheila Fabrizio on vocals, bass player Howard Jeffrey, violinist Kenny Kosek, Rob Mack on keyboards, guitarist Shawn Persinger, the band’s creator Jonathan “Rock Doc” Schneider, drummer Greg Trabandt and Jordan West, on percussion and vocals.

Tickets are $63 and include tax and gratuities. They may be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2Mz6X9k.

For reservations, call 800-222-5901. Resort information: 860-399-5901.