Mozart will be performed on instruments from the period

For the third concert in its 71st season, Wilton Candlelight Concerts presents the early music ensemble Les Délices in a program for oboe and string quartet entitled Mozart in Paris. The concert will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 4, at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

Mozart in Paris will include works by Boccherini, Gluck, and other contemporary composers performed on period instruments. The music will be highlighted by readings from Mozart’s own letters from his time in the City of Light.

Mozart spent six months in Paris in 1778, a visit that did not fulfill his expectations. A patriotic German, he openly antagonized the French and impugned French taste. Sunday’s concert will create a context for Mozart’s time in Paris by setting his Quartet for Oboe and Strings (K.370) alongside composers whose music was all the rage. Quintets by Luigi Boccherini and Christoph Willibald Gluck are featured along with more unusual fare such as a string quartet by Giuseppe Cambini and a solo by the celebrated French cellist Jean-Louis Duport.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $30; $25 for seniors; 16 and under are admitted free. For more information on this concert or on the Candlelight series, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org. To be added to the brochure mailing list for the 2019/2020 season, call 203-762-3401. Candlelight Concerts benefits the Wilton Library Association and accepts individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions.