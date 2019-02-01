Reif leads Wilton in rout of Bridgeport Central

Twelve players contributed points as the Wilton High girls basketball team crushed winless Bridgeport Central, 65-26, on Thursday night at the Zeoli Fieldhouse.

The 65 points were the most this season for the Warriors, who improved their record to 5-10 with five regular-season games remaining. Wilton needs to win three of those games to qualify for the state tournament.

Catherine Dineen’s layup and Riley Eaton’s put-back basket gave the Warriors a quick 4-0 lead Thursday night and set the rout in motion. All five starters scored points in the opening quarter, which ended with Wilton ahead, 17-2.

The Warriors led 34-11 at halftime and 46-24 through three quarters. Wilton then outscored Central, 19-2, in the final period to finish off the victory.

Senior captain Kaitlin Reif came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 15 points.

“Our game plan for tonight was to play as a team and get out to an early lead so the bench players could get some court time,” said Reif. “It was great to see that just about everybody contributed to our scoring and we didn’t let [Central] back in the game.

With the middle of the lane wide open, Wilton was able to drive for easy baskets. Freshman Leah Martins hit the team’s only three-pointer on the night.

In addition to Reif’s 15 points, Martins chipped in with 11 points, and Zoe Rappaport, Eaton, and Dineen added six points apiece. Freshman Elizabeth Copley finished with five points.

Jayada Edmonds had 15 points to lead Central, which fell to 0-16.