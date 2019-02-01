Woodcock Nature Center hosts Hikes, Hops & Hooty

Woodcock Nature Center, 54 Deer Run Road, Wilton invites the community to Hikes, Hops & Hooty on Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. This mini-fundraiser will support Woodcock’s resident animals which include three nonreleasable birds of prey (a red-tailed hawk, a great horned owl, and a barred owl), as well as nearly 30 teaching animals which include frogs, turtles, lizards and snakes.

Guests will gather by the fire in Woodcock’s pavilion for a bite to eat and some craft beer from Nod Hill Brewery before setting out on the trails in search of wild owls. Attendees will learn more about birds of prey before having a close-up encounter with Hooty, Woodcock’s resident Great Horned Owl.

“Attendees are in for a treat: a rare opportunity to get up close with our majestic owl Hooty, taste some of Nod Hill’s popular brews plus a short night hike that will hopefully include sightings of wild owls, which are very common on our preserve,” said Executive Director Lenore Herbst. “Not to mention that all the proceeds from the event support the care of Woodcock’s resident animals. It costs more than $15,000 per year to cover veterinary care, food and maintenance for our ambassador animals but they are a part of the family here at Woodcock and so critical to our camps, after-school programs and community outreach.”

Registration for Hikes, Hops & Hooty is required. Cost, at $45 per person (21 and over only), includes light food and drink. Limited space is available. For more information and to register visit woodcocknaturecenter.org.