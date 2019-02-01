Wilton real estate sales — Jan. 25-31

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 25, through Jan. 31.

48 Black Alder Lane: Ulf W. Runquist to Zachary Auclair and Xixu Cai, $660,000.

106 Indian Hill Road: Kathleen J. Foreman to Cathleen A. and Ahmed Albobaidly Fareed, $712,500.

2 Oak Ledge Lane: Ana Maria Gallelli Kaplan to Vishal and Krutica Patel, $635,000.

108 Nod Hill Road: Hugh Laurence and Nicola Jane Baker to Brent Omland and Anne E. Edmonds, $1,230,000.

71 Coley Road: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Pawel and Katarzyna Swierczynska, $975,000 (Quit Claim Deed).