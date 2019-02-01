Wilton real estate sales — Jan. 25-31

real estate
108 Nod Hill Road

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 25, through Jan. 31.

48 Black Alder Lane: Ulf W. Runquist to Zachary Auclair and Xixu Cai, $660,000.

106 Indian Hill Road: Kathleen J. Foreman to Cathleen A. and Ahmed Albobaidly Fareed, $712,500.

2 Oak Ledge Lane: Ana Maria Gallelli Kaplan to Vishal and Krutica Patel, $635,000.

108 Nod Hill Road: Hugh Laurence and Nicola Jane Baker to Brent Omland and Anne E. Edmonds, $1,230,000.

71 Coley Road: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Pawel and Katarzyna Swierczynska, $975,000 (Quit Claim Deed).

