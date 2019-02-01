Editorial: House numbers needed

How can something just a few inches tall be a matter of life and death? It is when it comes to the numbers on a mailbox indicating a home’s address.

Wilton Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman has written to The Bulletin indicating his concern that as firefighters have driven around town on emergency calls and routine business — inspections, pre-emergency planning, training drills — “we’ve noticed that some homes are unmarked and very hard to find. If your friends, family, service vendors and others have said ‘we had a real hard time finding your house,’ it’s time to act. Imagine us trying to find you at 3 a.m. during a snow storm!”

Firefighters, police officers and the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps need to be able to see house numbers when they are responding to an emergency call. People who live on a long, shared driveway, where the numbers are posted at the end of the road or on a mailbox, need to also have numbers clearly visible at their entryway or on their house. Reflective numbers and letters, a minimum of three to four inches high, are the easiest for emergency responders to see at night.

This is not just a request from the fire chief, it’s the law. Check to see if your address is legible at night. Don’t leave emergency responders in the dark. It could cost you or a loved one their life.