Winter walk at Vista Road property in Wilton

Walkers and snowshoers — if the weather cooperates — are invited on a guided walk of the Vista Road Property on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 1. It will be led by Colleen O’Brien, a member of the Wilton Conservation Commission.

The property is a town park and features mostly even terrain with many beautiful stone walls.

The walk will last about an hour, to be followed by hot chocolate, hot cider and other refreshments, with time to chat with neighbors and representatives of the four conservation-oriented organizations that support the Walks and Talks Program of the Conservation Commission: Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Norwalk River Watershed Association and Woodcock Nature Center. Dogs on leash are also welcome.

The Vista Road Property encompasses 36 acres that span the area between Bald Hill and Vista roads, west of Route 33. Entry is along the left side of Bald Hill Road. A kiosk is set in opposite 58 Bald Hill Road. Parking is along the road.

Pre-register at [email protected] to be notified should weather force cancellation.