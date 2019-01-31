Weston artist named in CT Magazine’s 40 Under 40

Weston sculptor, Jesse Nusbaum, was included in CT Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2019, a list of Connecticut’s young athletes, politicians, artists, activists, leaders and entrepreneurs.

“To be included in Connecticut Magazine’s 40 Under 40 is a great honor for me to be recognized for my work, particularly when I consider the accomplishments of the other honorees, all of whom have distinguished themselves at such a young age in their chosen profession,” said Nusbaum.

The 29-year-old was the only sculptor selected to this list and he specializes in sculpting bronze animals. Nusbaum has a studio in his hometown of Weston.

Nusbaum’s work has been featured in numerous exhibitions in the tri-state area including the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan, Greenwich Art Society in Greenwich, Mamaroneck Artist Guild in Mamaroneck, N.Y., Stamford Art Association in Stamford, Martin Art Gallery in Allentown, Penn., Limner Gallery in Hudson, N.Y. and Ridgefield Artist Guild in Ridgefield.

Currently his Husky sculptures are on display in the University of Connecticut men’s and women’s basketball trophy cases in recognition of their National Championships.

For more information on Jesse Nusbaum, visit JesseNusbaum.com.