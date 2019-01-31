Duncan’s 3-pointer caps Wilton comeback win

The following games were recently played by Wilton Basketball Association teams.

Girls 8th Grade

The Wilton A team won both of its games last weekend, defeating Stamford, 42-36, on Friday and Monroe, 46-41, on Saturday. In the win over Stamford, Wilton’s offense was led by Kelly Holmgren (15 points, seven steals, seven rebounds), Kendall Scholz (11 points, 10 rebounds), Anna Joy (nine points), and Ava Fasano (seven points). Mary Scally, Lucy Corry, Heather Plowright, and Maddie Radcliffe were relentless on defense. Against Monroe, Scholz (18 points, six steals, nine rebounds) and Holmgren (13 points) were superb and led the way on offense. Joy and Fasano each added four points, and Radcliffe and Plowright each contributed two points. Scally made six steals and Corry had five steals.

Girls 7th Grade

Wilton fell to Orange, 49-44, in a league game on Saturday. After trailing by double digits at halftime, Wilton used a full-court press and half-court trap to fuel a big second-half comeback, getting within three points late in the game. Anisa Burrows had 20 points for Wilton, making 9-of-11 free throws. Ashleigh Masterson (six points), Maddie Phelan (four), Cali Hage (four), Maddie Dineen (four), Molly Hancock (three), and Emma Kelly (two) also scored for Wilton.

On Sunday, Wilton defeated Danbury, 23-21, in a non-league game. Wilton’s defensive intensity limited Danbury to five second-half points as Wilton rallied to win. A late basket by Masterson (six points, seven rebounds) and a free throw by Hancock (four points) sealed the victory. Burrows (five points), Ella Mulfinger (four points), Hage (two points), and Dineen (two points) rounded out the scoring.

In its second game Sunday, Wilton lost to New Fairfield, 49-44. Wilton’s offense was energized by Masterson (12 points, 11 rebounds), Riley Fitzgerald (seven points), Lauren Moe (seven points, four rebounds), Burrows (seven points), Hage (four points), Mulfinger (four points), and Hancock (two points).

Girls 5th/6th Grade

Despite a strong start, Wilton fell to Westport, 29-16, on Saturday. Annalise Lamanna (two points, three rebounds), Sophia Viggiano (two points, five rebounds), Grace Costa (six points, five rebounds), Julia Munrow (four points, seven rebounds), and Jordyn Ennis (four rebounds, two steals) had strong all-around games for Wilton.

On Sunday, Wilton lost to the Stamford Young Timers, 33-21, in a tight battle. Costa scored eight points and added three rebounds and an assist. Munrow also played well with six points and five rebounds. Maddie Smith, Caitlyn Getty and Ennis (eight rebounds) led the defense, while Elizabeth Crocitto and Sofia Samai contributed on offense and defense.

Girls 5th Grade

Wilton lost a low-scoring game to Southbury, 20-16, last weekend. Wilton took an early lead with Liliana Finn scoring the first basket of the game. Arwen Garcia, Rose Bilella, Ellie Smith, Josie Silva, and Finn led the offense, but Southbury was able to take a six-point lead. In the second quarter, Carolina Bonita passed to Rory Kepner, who was fouled and hit a free throw. Maia Andjelkovic also sank free throws as Wilton trailed 13-6 at halftime. Bilella hit a 3-pointer to help Wilton rally late in the game. KoKo Layne, Bonita, Kepner, and Ella Loughran attacked the basket, but Wilton was unable to catch Southbury.

Boys 8th Grade

Wilton went on the road and beat Trumbull, 54-42. Wilton crashed the boards at both ends of the court and moved the ball around to find the open man. Nicholas Walden had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Wilton, and Bailey Finn added 13 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Tommy McKiernan skillfully ran the offense and pushed the ball up the court, finishing with eight points and seven assists. Sharp-shooting guard Spencer Liston swished a 3-pointer to mark one of Wilton’s highlights in the opening quarter. Tommy Walsh, McKiernan, and Liston patiently moved the ball around the perimeter and found Alexander Reyes (four points, four rebounds), Finn, and Walden down low. Meanwhile, Ryan Preisano (five points, four assists) fed Finn and Walden for baskets as Wilton took a 24-19 halftime lead. Preisano and Michael Byrnes each drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter, while Jefferson Mitchell (four points, four rebounds) and William McCormack (two points, three rebounds) kept Trumbull to one shot per possession. Wilton put the game away with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Boys 7th/8th Grade

Jackson Duncan’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left capped a comeback that gave Wilton a 44-42 win over the Westport PAL on Sunday. Westport jumped out to an early lead but solid, all-around play by Thomas Burkhart (three points, four rebounds), Timmy Martin (six points, eight rebounds) and Andre Wiest (seven points, six rebounds) helped Wilton draw even. Michael Wall fed Patrick Heffernan for a 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter, giving Wilton a small lead. Westport got hot in the second quarter, but steady play by Griffin Turner (two points, three rebounds), Declan Brokaw and Tucker Farrell helped keep the game close going into halftime. Westport stormed out to an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter before Duncan (team-high 15 points) got hot from behind the arc and led a thrilling comeback. Nick Bologna was a beast in the middle with five blocked shots to go along with four points and four rebounds, and Luke Umphred added four points and a big assist in the final quarter.

Boys 7th Grade

On Saturday, Wilton played a scrappy Bethel team but came away with a 41-38 win. Wyatt Jones had the early hot hand for Wilton, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first quarter. Levi Kaplan hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter and Wilton took a 27-20 lead at the half. Bethel came on strong in the third quarter and cut its deficit to one point, but Wilton’s strong defense proved too much, with Will Fischer (seven steals, four points), Todd Woodring (five steals, nine points) and Luke DiRocco (five points) causing multiple Bethel turnovers.

On Sunday, Wilton played a physical Milford Knights team and came away with a well-deserved 51-31 victory. Jack Minnich and Jones each scored four quick points and Wilton never looked back. Kaplan (15 points) was on fire, sinking five 3-pointers, including a buzzer beater that gave Wilton a 23-18 haltime lead. Wilton increased its lead in the second half with strong play from Max Jarvie (six points, seven rebounds), Henry Roy (seven points, five rebounds), Kyle Roesser (five points, two blocks), and Peter Reyes (four points, four rebounds).

Boys 5th/6th Grade

Wilton dropped a pair of hard-fought games last weekend. On the road against Seymour, Wilton faced a relentless press on a narrow court. Wilton was plagued by fouls, allowing Seymour to get 16 points on free throws. Ryan Meehan and Henry Soojian controlled the boards with seven and six rebounds, respectively. Stefano Cross led Wilton’s balanced offense with five points. Matt Garcia and Soojian each added four points while Meehan had three points and Mason Andrews, Dylan Gallo, and Liam Joy had two points apiece. Trevien Goldman contributed two steals and one free throw, while Jake Brokaw, Patrick Lillis, Conor Toohill, and Max Totten added rebounds and steals in the 41-23 loss.

On Sunday, the Warriors demonstrated tenacity and athleticism in a 30-27 defeat to Stamford that saw multiple lead changes. Brokaw, Meehan and Totten combined for five rebounds, while key steals from Andrews, Goldmanm and Lillis sparked the offense. Cross, Gallo, and Soojian combined for 18 points, while Toohill had a long 2-pointer and Joy added a beautiful layup in traffic.

Boys 5th grade

After a disappointing loss to St. Luke’s on Saturday, Wilton bounced back with a 38-27 victory over Danbury on Sunday afternoon. Led by Craig O’Neill (16 points) and Charlie Roy (10 points), Wilton grabbed a much-needed win. Ahead 18-16 at halftime, Wilton went to its press defense in the third quarter and flustered Danbury. Wilton’s press and 1-3-1 zone defense were more than enough to keep Danbury out of sync, leading to 10 steals and six blocked shots.