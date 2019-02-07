Wilton Senior Center News

Spotlight on Be Moved!

Are you looking for a fun exercise class that combines music, laughter and dance? BeMoved! could be right for you. A hidden gem at the Wilton Senior Center, BeMoved! incorporates music from Pop on Broadway to Swing. Come by on Tuesday mornings at 9:45 and instructor Phyllis Hirschfield will lead you in a fun morning of cardio dance that will brighten your day. BeMoved! welcomes all levels of dance. The best part is that each class is only $5. Bring a friend and have an exciting morning with BeMoved!

Coming events

Friday, Feb. 8 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (No drop-in for Intermediate Bridge).

Monday, Feb. 11 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo, Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 12 — 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Feb. 13 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10, Comstock Writers Group; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Comstock Players rehearsals.

Thursday, Feb. 14 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 1, Matter of Balance (previous sign-up required).