Wilton Library Lines

Kids’ fun

The popular program, Fun with Lynn Lewis, is back this month on Friday, Feb. 8, from 10:30 to 11:30. Kids ages 2 through 6 with their caregivers are invited to sing, dance and enjoy Lynn’s special friend. The program is made possible by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund. Registration is required.

Music for kids and families

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra program, (Not) Just for Kids features Broadway Bound, this Saturday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 4. This is a soloists and concert preview of their upcoming performance in a lively, fun and interactive program designed to be educational as well as entertaining. Members of the orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play for the children, and answer questions. The children will have a chance to hold and try to play a beginning-level instrument in the “petting zoo.” Registration is required.

And jazz for adults

The Alan Broadbent Trio takes to the stage in the library’s Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 5:30. Jazz pianist Alan Broadbent is joined by bassist Harvie S and percussionist Billy Mintz in advance of their new CD release, New York Notes. The trio has been together more than five years and will be performing classic jazz standards as well as original tunes. An informal reception follows the concert. Please see library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge however a suggested donation of $10 per person is always welcomed. The concerts are funded by the William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer and Chris and Tish Brubeck.

Weir artist exhibition

Elizabeth Knowles is this month’s Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence who will hold her exhibition and reception at the library on Monday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Knowles’s work is inspired by natural patterns — some are biological patterns on the cellular level of organisms; others are geological patterns of the earth’s natural landscapes. Through painting, sculpture, and site-specific installation, Knowles explores how dynamic patterns connect landscapes and life forms, physiology and physics, death and detritus, growth and form. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. Free, registration is suggested.

Support group meets

The Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. New members are always welcomed to attend the monthly meetings for post-treatment breast cancer survivors. The group led by Nina Marino, LCSW, who was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor. Please email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.com with any questions. Free, registration is highly encouraged.

Book group meets

The Wilton Library Readers meet on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from noon to 1:30 to discuss Florida by Lauren Groff. The group is led by professional book group leader Susan Boyar. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunches; the library provides beverages. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month through June. For a complete listing of meetings and titles, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on “Books,” then Book Programs, then Wilton Library Readers. Advance registration is suggested especially during the winter months and potential inclement weather.

Help for parents of special needs kids

School psychologist Dave Sylvestro references flight attendant instructions about putting one’s safety mask on first before children’s in the program, Put Your Oxygen Mask on First: Tools for Parents of Kids with Special Needs, Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10 to noon. This an interactive presentation about keeping “steady and ready” — making sure parents’ oxygen masks are properly on — by knowing how to recognize and what to do when stress levels may be interfering with parenting goals. As parents, it is important for people to keep in touch with their own physical, mental and emotional pulse in order to provide the nurturing, structure and guidance their children need. There is no charge for the program, which is co-sponsored by Wilton Library and SPED-NET. Registration is highly recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.