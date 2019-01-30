Public meeting set for Aquarion water diversion plan

Members of the public will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about Aquarion’s water diversion permit application at an upcoming informational meeting.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced the meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library. The meeting is being held by the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Aquarion submitted a water diversion permit application to DEEP on Oct. 4, seeking to remove one million gallons of water per day from a well in Cannondale at 3 Cannon Road, next to the ABC Boys’ House and the Norwalk River, where there is a significant aquifer.

In late December, DEEP sent a letter to Aquarion seeking more information in order to complete the application. The timeline on the application has been paused since Dec. 21, as DEEP awaits the answers.

Among the items DEEP wants to see from Aquarion are modifications to the mitigation plan, information regarding the impact of the pumping on fish population, a post-monitoring plan, and a more targeted analysis of the pumping’s impact on the wells.

All materials the town has received regarding this application are available on a link on the town website, wiltonct.org. Included are 15 questions DEEP submitted to Aquarion, which are expected to be answered before the information session. Vanderslice reminds the community this is an application to DEEP, not the town of Wilton. Representatives from the town will be in attendance at the meeting to ask questions.

