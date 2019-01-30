PHOTOS: Wilton celebrates the season with annual Winter Carnival

Hundreds came down to Wilton Center Sunday, Jan. 27, for the second annual Wilton Winter Carnival. Kids rode a mechanical polar bear and reindeer and made a variety of crafts, families took a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, and adults tasted spirits and warmed up with hot toddies. Down at Schenck’s Island a warming fire, tended by the Wilton Rotary Club, greeted frosty carnival-goers who toasted marshmallows and made s’mores. Several food trucks satisfied the hunger pangs of many. The carnival was presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.