PHOTOS: Wilton celebrates the season with annual Winter Carnival

Nick Sposato, 7, and Ryan Ciannello, 7, of Wilton ride a polar bear from Safari Rides and Photos of Wallingford on Sunday, January, 27, 2019 at the Wilton Winter Carnival. — Bryan Haeffele photo
Carriage rides were among many activities at Wilton Winter Carnival. — Bryan Haeffele photo
Matt Terzano creates an ice sculpture. — Bryan Haeffele photo
A crowd watches the ice sculpture in progress. — Jeannette Ross photo
The finished icy snowman. — Jeannette Ross photo
An icy penguin was spotted outside Gregory and Adams office and Fairfield County Bank. — Jeannette Ross photo
Many carnival goers took the opportunity to warm up by a fire pit and toast marshmallows for s'mores. The fire was manned by the Wilton Rotary Club. — Jeannette Ross photo
Everly Thomas, 4, of Wilton paints a horse at one of the craft stations. — Bryan Haeffele photo
Matt Terzanano created a signature ice sculpture for the Wilton Library. — Bryan Haeffele photo
Olaf greets carnival goers at the Wilton Winter Carnival. — Bryan Haeffele photo

Hundreds came down to Wilton Center Sunday, Jan. 27, for the second annual Wilton Winter Carnival. Kids rode a mechanical polar bear and reindeer and made a variety of crafts, families took a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, and adults tasted spirits and warmed up with hot toddies. Down at Schenck’s Island a warming fire, tended by the Wilton Rotary Club, greeted frosty carnival-goers who toasted marshmallows and made s’mores. Several food trucks satisfied the hunger pangs of many. The carnival was presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.

