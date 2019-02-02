Kneads & Cravings: S’more warmth for you

Oh the weather outside is frightful and the cold is anything but delightful, so I decided to pretend it was July and whip up something on the summery side of life. While I’m a big fan of getting to live my life in giant sweaters … I’m ready for warmer weather. I’ll settle for anything above 40 degrees. Or really just any type of winter warmth that doesn’t require me to chisel ice of my car for an hour before heading off to work.

I’ve also never been a winter sports enthusiast, so I spend most of the winter bundled in blankets with all the books I promised myself I would read in the fall, but never got around to.

Since I’m probably not the only person hoping for warmer weather, I decided to make a S’mores Dip. It has all the fun of a campfire without the stress of an open flame (remember only you can prevent forest — or in this case kitchen — fires). Unfortunately for us, it’s only the end of January and we still have quite a few frosty weeks ahead of us. Hopefully this easy dip recipe brings you a little warmth during this chilly season.

S’mores Dip

6 ramekins

1 bag of mini marshmallows.

1 bag of chocolate chips

1 box of graham crackers

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and fill half of each ramekin with chocolate chips. Feel free to use your preferred choice of chocolate (I prefer milk chocolate). Fill the rest of the ramekins with mini marshmallows. Bake until the marshmallows turn a lovely golden brown or for roughly 6 minutes and serve with graham crackers.