Wilton schools on two-hour delay

Wilton schools will open with a two-hour delay this morning, Jan. 30:

Cider Mill will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook, and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 11:05.

At Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton, all program classes and group fitness classes before noon are canceled (including classes held at the gymnastics center). Nursery School and morning Creative 2’s begin at 10:30 a.m. Babysitting will open at 10:30 unless staff can get in earlier. A decision on all afternoon programs will be made by 11:30. Checkwiltonymca.org for updates.

Metro-North reports good service on the Danbury Branch line.

Eversource reports no power outages in Wilton.