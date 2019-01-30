Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss affordable housing

The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), affordable housing and more at its special meeting on Monday, Feb. 4, 7:15 p.m., in Room A of the Town Hall Annex.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice spoke before the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night, Jan. 28, about different approaches to meeting state requirements for alternative housing options.

“During the POCD workshops I did not have the opportunity to share with you what I think is a very creative and meaningful approach that a developer used to meet the affordable requirements in connection with their redevelopment of downtown Darien ,” Vanderslice said.

She added that Baywater Properties, whose Corbin Project will redevelop downtown Darien, came forward with a proposal to incorporate housing units for adults with disabilities to meet the state’s requirements.

“As a resident of Darien Baywater, principal David Genovese knew the need for this type of housing existed in this community. They ended up with a real win-win,” she said. “ Wilton has that exact same need.”

She added that some of the historical houses the town looks to preserve may serve as potential candidates for such housing.

Vanderslice also asked the commission to consider discussing ways to make its meetings more efficient.

“I have received comments from residents and I have received comments from applicants,” Vanderslice said. “I would also be negligent in my role as first selectwoman not to point out the fact that the staff does not have the ability to come in late after one of your meetings.”

