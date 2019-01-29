Gov. Lamont initiates cold-weather protocol

Gov. Ned Lamont today announced he will activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30, and lasting through noon on Sunday, Feb. 3, as bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are anticipated to impact the state. The protocol directs staff from the relevant state agencies to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold.

A listing of available shelters throughout Connecticut can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.

“A brutally cold stretch of weather is expected to impact our state again in the coming days,” Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors — shelters are available throughout the state.”

While activated, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which serves as an internet-based system enabling local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters and enables 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

In addition, staff from the Department of Social Services, the Department of Housing, and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with other community-based providers, to locate people who are in need and provide transportation to shelters.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service predicts an Arctic cold front will pass through the region Wednesday afternoon into early evening. It may be accompanied by a line of snow showers and/or snow squalls as well as wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief whiteout conditions and an inch of snow are possible with any snow squalls. Wind chills as cold as 15 to 25 degrees below zero are expected by Thursday morning.

In Wilton, a high of 26 is forecast for Wednesday, dropping to a low of around 1 on Wednesday night. Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 14, dropping to 4 at night. Friday will become cloudy with a high near 20, and Friday night will see a low of around 12.

Temperatures rebound to near 30 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.