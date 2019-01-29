From the fire chief: House numbers matter

“Critical Minutes Lost During Cardiac Event”

Can you imagine the local newspapers posting a headline similar to the title of this article? Or perhaps, “Fire Department Unable to Find House On Fire.”

As we’ve driven around town on emergency calls and routine business — inspections, pre-emergency planning, training drills, etc. — we’ve noticed that some homes are unmarked and very hard to find. If your friends, family, service vendors and others have said, “we had a real hard time finding your house,” it’s time to act. Imagine us trying to find you at 3 a.m. during a snowstorm!

We, along with your Police Department and Emergency Medical Services, need to be able to see your address. If you live on a long, shared driveway and the numbers are posted at the road (entryway), make sure you also mark your house, a tree at your driveway, your mailbox or even a set of numbers on a wood or metal post out front will do. Purchase reflective numbers and letters, a minimum of three to four inches high, as they are easier for us to see at night.

As a reminder, your premises must be legibly marked per town ordinance, Chapter 9A. You can find this document on the town’s website at wiltonct.org. We are very concerned and ask that you take a moment to see if your address is visible from the road or driveway.

Be well, stay well, be safe and make sure we can find you!