Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Get the Led Out, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

BMW of Bridgeport Winter Jam, Feb. 1, 6 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Free. Enjoy live music, tastings and FTC swag. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adam Agee and Jon Sousa, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., IHSM Clubhouse, 131 Bridgeport Ave., Milford. Tickets $5. Info: Call 203-258-2634.

Spadtastics, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Young Artists Festival, Feb. 2, 4:15 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Open to music students of all levels who have at least two years of study and have not yet graduated high school. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Whiffenpoofs, Feb. 2, 5 p.m., Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Ln., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: chtwestport.nm-secure.com/tickets.

Dalton & The Sheriffs, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Lisa Bastoni will also perform. Tickets $18-$22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Colors of Broadway, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport. The Fairfield County Children’s Choir will perform. Tickets $15-$20. Info: theklein.org,

Love Acoustic Style, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Love Acoustic Style will feature local talent Big Deal Band, Bob’s Your Uncle, Captain Obvious, Deaf Horsefish, Joni & The Keepers, The Treeshakers and members of Acoustic Wilton and Wilton Rocks. Tickets $35. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Any Way You Want It, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Journey tribute band. Tickets $24-$37. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Les Délices, Feb. 3, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Fishhead Stew, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Eric Lindell, Dave Malone and Camile Baudoin of the Radiators, Eric Bolivar and Mark Rechler will also perform. Tickets $45-$60. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Low Strung, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., Darien High School, 80 High School Ln., Darien. Former Darien student Chloe Zhou will perform with her cello rock band with the high school’s Tri-M. The band will have a Q&A about college and music after the concert. Free. Info: www.lowstrungcellos.org.

Connecticut Guitar Festival kickoff concert, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Featuring Arlen Roth with special guests Paul Green’s Rock Academy and Suzuki Music Schools’ Guitar Ensemble. Tickets $22-$27. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Glad: The Music of Traffic, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Patrizio Buanne, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Terrapin, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $29. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with Andy Mckee, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $25-$45. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

A Night at the Opera: From Italy to Catfish Row, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. and Feb. 10, 3 p.m., 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org

The Alan Broadbent Trio with Harvie S. and Billy Mintz, Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Charles Mokotoff, Feb. 10, 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tickets $15. Info: call 203-255-0454.

Galactic and Erica Falls, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The High & Mighty Brass Band will also perform. Tickets $35-$38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dr. Caterwaul’s Cadre of Clairvoyant Claptraps, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. They are a group that plays music from around the world ranging from Colombian cumbias, Ethiopian jazz, Romanian horas, Argentinian tangos, or traditional music from the United States.Tickets $15-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

I’m With Her, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $59.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kool & the Gang, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Kool & The Gang boogies on down to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a Valentine’s Day Celebration. Tickets $175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bill Frisell Solo, Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Almost Queen, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $15-$39. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Myriam Hernandez: Live Concert, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $43-$153. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Western Den & Goodnight Blue Moon, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ghostface Killah, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. The Wu-Tang Clan member will perform. Tickets $20-$50. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

1964 The Tribute, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $22-$37. Info: palacestamford.org.

West Side Story, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $37.50-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Linda Eder, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Matt Nathanson, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $39.50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lee Squared — An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee, March 1, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. In this tribute, New York City Bistro and MAC Award Winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney reprise their iconic performances as the music legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture. Tickets $23-$38. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, March 1, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $18-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Elton John by Captain Fantastic, March 9, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

The Path to Jupiter, March 9, 8 p.m., March 10, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Tape Face, March 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40- $140. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jefferson Starship, March 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band, March 16, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$75. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Machine, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50-$100. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.