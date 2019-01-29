Juveniles arrested for social media school ‘threat’

Two juveniles were arrested on Jan. 25 for breach of peace in connection to a social media post thought to be a possible school threat, police said.

On Jan. 15, a social media post included a photo of a boy holding what appeared to be a firearm and a caption that read “Don’t come to school Monday” led to an investigation, police said. According to Wilton High School principal Robert O’Donnell, the boy in the photo was wearing a Wilton Warriors shirt.

Information from the New Canaan Police Department and Facebook Law Enforcement Response Team were able to identify a Wilton residential address as the origin of the post. Further investigation revealed the boy did live in Wilton and police arrived at his home around 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 15. The police reports indicated they seized a BB gun depicted in the social media post as well as an Airsoft gun. Through the investigation it was determined that at no time was the incident a threat to the students or the community and was resolved in an expedited manner, police said.

Both juveniles were released into the custody of their parents and are scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in Stamford.

[email protected]