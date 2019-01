So We Think We Can Dance, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. and Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Eighteen DAC student choreographers will perform with 40 dancers. Tickets $10. Info: call 203-655-8683.

Dancing with the Stars, March 23, 6-11 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The fundraising gala will benefit ElderHouse Adult Day Center. Professional dancers from Fred Astaire will perform. Tickets $200. Info: elderhouse.org.