After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

Maritime with a Twist, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Sample food and spirits from Norwalk businesses. Tickets $40. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Winterfest Art Show and Dinner, Feb. 8, 5-10 p.m., Riverside Yacht Club, 102 Club Rd., Greenwich. Hosted by the Art Society of Old Greenwich. Tickets $57. Info: artsocietyofoldgreenwich.

Head Over Heels for Pequot Library, Feb. 14, 6:30-9 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. School of Rock Fairfield’s house band will perform. The event is a fundraiser for the library’s programs. Tickets $75. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Taste of Italy, Feb. 16, 6-8:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School Hall, 70 Gulf St., Milford. The Milford Lions Club will host its 23rd annual Taste of Italy charity dinner. Jack Lynn will perform. All proceeds go to local charities and the John Rigley Food Pantry. Nonperishable items will be accepted. Tickets $15. Register in advance. Info: call Kathy at 203-927-3686.

A Comedy Night Fundraiser, March 1, 8:30 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring Darren Rivera, Regina DeCicco, Billy Winn. Tickets $30. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Adirondack Night, March 2, 6-9 p.m., 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. The fundraiser features craft beers by local breweries, live music by The Merwin Mountain Band, famous Audubon chili recipes, appetizers and open bar, online and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Audubon Society. Info: ctaudubon.org.

A Comedy Night Fundraiser, March 2, 7:45 p.m., Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Starring Darren Rivera, Kevin Flynn, EJ Murphy. Tickets $65. Info: contact Tiffany Clarke at [email protected]

CLUBS”

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.