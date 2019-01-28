Wilton girls fourth, boys seventh at track divisionals

The Wilton High girls finished fourth and the boys seventh at the FCIAC East Division indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Zeoli Fieldhouse.

The Wilton girls had 61 points to trail Fairfield Ludlowe (114 points), Darien (92) and New Canaan (90) in the team standings.

Shelby Dejana won the 45-meter dash for Wilton in a time of 6.33 seconds. Dejana added a second-place finish in the 45-meter hurdles (7.17).

The Warriors’ other victory came from the 4×225-meter relay team of Maureen Campbell, Dejana, Claudia Nanez, and Gwynn Sullivan, which was first with a time of 2:13.33.

Finishing second for Wilton were Dejana in the 45-meter hurdles (7.17), Peyton Gildersleeve in the 1,600-meter run (5:38.61) and Anna Rava in the pole vault (8’0″).

Adding top-six individual finishes were Nanez (fourth, 6.64) and Campbell (fifth, 6.85) in the 45-meter dash, and Jayne Konatsotis (sixth, 28’2.75″) in the shot put.

Three other Wilton relays also placed in the top six: Bianca Reuter, Lily Kealy, Sullivan, and Anna Sherman were fourth in the 4×375 (4:24.30); Alexandra Giller, Sophie Essig, Julia Elmasry, and Mabel O’Brien finished fourth in the 4×750 (11:06.68); and Kealy, Campbell, Cassidy Costello, and Reuter were fifth in the sprint medley (4:43.90).

The Wilton boys team had 17 points to tie Ridgefield for seventh place. Ludlowe was first with 122 points, 33 more than runner-up New Canaan (89).

Wilton’s best performance came from Dylan Robichaud, who was second in the 45-meter hurdles with a time of 7.22 seconds.

Also finishing in the top six were Davis Cote (fourth, 2:49.66) in the 1,000-meter run and Ryan Healey (fifth, 5’8″) in the high jump.

Jack Nanez, Edward Rowley, Tyler Zengo, and Healy combined to finish fourth in the 4×375-meter relay (3:40.26), and Evan Harley, Cole Iannuzzi, Tyler Daher, and Charlie Golbourn were sixth in the 4×225-meter relay (2:00.71).