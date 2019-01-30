Community members who would like to show veterans a little love for Valentine’s Day are invited to a Valentines for Veterans craft program on Sunday, Feb. 3, from noon to 1:30, in the upper meeting room at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

The program is free and snacks and craft supplies will be provided. The program is open to all.

The valentines will be delivered to residents of Homes for the Brave and Female Soldiers, Forgotten Heroes.

Questions may be directed to Pam Brown at [email protected] or by calling 203-762-5591.