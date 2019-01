Christina Lampe-Onnerud, founder and CEO of Wilton-based Cadenza Innovation, joined global leaders at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, Jan. 22-25, in Davos, Switzerland. She is the co-chair of World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy, and will lead conversations on climate change and clean energy business models.

Cadenza Innovation provides lithium-ion-based energy storage technology platforms and was named a 2018 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.