Gun violence remembrance vigil in Wilton on Dec. 8

This December is the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Each year in Washington there is a National Vigil and there are also local vigils all over the country for victims of gun violence.

Wilton Quaker Meeting is hosting a Remembrance Vigil on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Speakers at the Wilton vigil will discuss hope, action, and change that is making a difference to curtail or end gun violence.

The speakers include three people who have lost loved ones to gun violence, as well as state Senator-elect Will Haskell and Melissa Kane, board member, Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

More than 600,000 people have been killed or injured due to gun violence in the United States in the six years following the Sandy Hook tragedy that claimed the lives of 20 children and six educators.

The Remembrance Vigil is free and open to the public. A coffee and networking period will immediately follow. Childcare will be provided.

The location is Wilton Quaker Meeting, 317 New Canaan Road (Rt 106), Wilton. Click HERE for more information.