Wilton police investigate rash of motor vehicle crimes

Wilton police are urging residents to remain vigilant, remove car keys and valuables, and lock their vehicles when parked as they investigate five motor vehicle burglaries and one case of a stolen motor vehicle — all of which occurred over Thanksgiving weekend during the overnight hours.

A 2017 Dodge Caravan stolen from Rolling Ridge Road over the weekend was recovered in Bridgeport with all four tires missing. A wallet was also missing from the vehicle, according to Wilton police, who said the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

According to Wilton police, the entire state of Connecticut has been experiencing a high number of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries, and unlocked vehicles are being targeted.

Just last month in Wilton, two motor vehicles were stolen from Coley Road. One of the culprits — a 20-year-old from Bridgeport — engaged Wilton officers in a pursuit, which was called off the pursuit once the driver crossed over into Norwalk. The driver later crashed the stolen 2010 Honda Accord in Bridgeport while being pursued by Connecticut State Police and was apprehended. Shortly after, the other stolen car, a 2005 Toyota Solara, was found abandoned in Norwalk with heavy front-end damage.

Burglaries

The five burglaries over Thanksgiving weekend were reported on Blue Ridge Road, Danbury Road, Saunders Drive, and Olmstead Hill Road. All vehicles involved were left unlocked, according to police.

A 2013 Lexus ES350 on Blue Ridge Road was broken into Sunday night, and $240 worth of property — a Garmin GPS, phone charger, and Roomba vacuum — was stolen.

Two vehicles — a 2012 Honda Accord and a 2014 GMC Terrain — at a Danbury Road residence were also broken into Sunday night. The only thing taken, according to police, was an empty wallet from the Honda.

A 2017 Audi Q7 on Saunders Drive and a 2000 Ford F150 on Blue Ridge Road were also broken into Sunday night. Nothing was reported taken from either vehicle.

There was also a motor vehicle burglary reported on Olmstead Hill Road on Monday, Nov. 26.

The Wilton Police Department reminds residents that the most effective way to minimize their risk of becoming victim of a motor vehicle burglary is by locking their vehicles.

The department asks anyone who may have video of the suspects or information on the crimes to contact Det. Eva Zimnoch at 203-834-6260.