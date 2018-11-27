Obituary: Diane Tietig Riegel, 79, formerly of Wilton

Diane Tietig Riegel, 79, formerly of Wilton, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on November 21 in Saco, Maine

Diane was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. After attending The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York, she went on to graduate from Briarcliff College. After marrying George “Fritz” Riegel in November of 1960, they settled in New York City and moved to Wilton, Connecticut in 1963.

Diane was an active volunteer at the Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut while she was a resident of Wilton. In 1995, they moved to Kennebunk, Maine. Together they traveled the world, visiting all 7 continents, most countries, and the Arctic.

Of all the places they visited, Diane and Fritz decided to call the Carimar Beach Club on the Caribbean island of Anguilla their winter “home away from home.”

Diane’s husband Fritz predeceased her in August of 2012, and is survived by her son Ted and daughter-in-law Tess of Wilton, Connecticut and her grandson Ted of Minneapolis, MN.

Following Diane’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers a donation to your local hospice would be appreciated.