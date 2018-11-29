Swim Team screening and panel discussion

Swim Team, a 2016 documentary that chronicles the struggles and triumphs of three young athletes with autism, will be screened in the Wilton High School Little Theater from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.

The screening — sponsored by Wilton Public Schools, the Wilton Special Education PTA (SEPTA), Special Education Network (SPED*Net) of Wilton, and Swim Angelfish — will be followed by a panel discussion with:

Lara Stolman, director of the film.

Mike McQuay, coach of the athletes featured in the film.

Ailene Tisser, co-founder of Swim Angelfish, an adaptive swim program for children with special needs and autism.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration: https://bit.ly/2RgHvqn.

To learn more about the film, visit swimteamthefilm.com.